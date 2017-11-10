World Share

'Conor McGregor: Notorious' film preview

Moviegoers love stories about the underdog especially when these characters come out on top. Now a new film tells the life story of a sportsman with humble beginnings who overcame all odds. Here's our preview. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world