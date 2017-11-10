World Share

Auctions - the ‘blood sport’ of the art world

Some call auctions the 'blood sport' of the art world and they're probably right. Each time a catalogue comes out, collectors jump at the chance to bid for a precious piece. That hasn't changed for centuries, but what is different now is how auction houses have come up with new ways of attracting buyers.