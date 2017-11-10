POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Behind the scenes with Salut Salon
04:11
World
Behind the scenes with Salut Salon
Roughly translated, Salut Salon means 'Hi, living room'. It also happens to be the name of an all-female chamber quartet hailing from Germany, whose early rehearsals took place in an apartment in Hamburg. Now, they're known for playing classical music with a difference all over the world. Our very own Miranda Atty snuck into the soundcheck, ahead of the group's performance here in Istanbul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?