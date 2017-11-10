World Share

Behind the scenes with Salut Salon

Roughly translated, Salut Salon means 'Hi, living room'. It also happens to be the name of an all-female chamber quartet hailing from Germany, whose early rehearsals took place in an apartment in Hamburg. Now, they're known for playing classical music with a difference all over the world. Our very own Miranda Atty snuck into the soundcheck, ahead of the group's performance here in Istanbul.