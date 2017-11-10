POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Designs of the future at Design Week Turkey 2017
03:06
World
Designs of the future at Design Week Turkey 2017
For one week, designers from all over the world have come here to Turkey to display their products. From artificial intelligence, to user experience interactivity, from everyday use to ultramodern applications. We sent Miranda Atty to check out the designs of the future. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 10, 2017
