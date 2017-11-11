World Share

Kenya Herders: Tensions between herders and conservancies

In Northern Kenya, drought and politics are raising tensions over land between herders and wildlife groups. Nicole Johnston traveled to the Laikipia Conservatory to meet a group of herders who are finding a new way to manage the land. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world