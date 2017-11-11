POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: German-Syrian artist highlights war's horrors
The War in Syria: German-Syrian artist highlights war's horrors
As remembrance ceremonies are taking place around the world in honour of soldiers lives lost at war. An unusual art installation in the German capital is marking the on-going civil war in Syria. A Syrian-German artist has placed three vertical life-sized busses next to the Brandenburg Gate as a commentary on the horrors of war. Ira Spitzer explains their significance.
November 11, 2017
