World
Climate Change: US local communities affected by climate change
President Trump may be pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord, but there are plenty of examples of individual states, cities and businesses in the country taking steps to fight climate change. Ediz Tiyansan has been to New England to see how climate change is taking a toll on local communities and their livelihoods.
November 11, 2017
