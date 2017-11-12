POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump's Asia Tour: Trump offers to mediate South China Sea dispute
02:25
World
Trump's Asia Tour: Trump offers to mediate South China Sea dispute
US President Donald Trump is in Manila on the last stop of his Asia tour. He is set to meet ASEAN leaders and, separately, hold talks with the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte. His earlier stops in South Korea, China and Vietnam were highly choreographed, although his off-script comments on Twitter have drawn fresh attention. Staci Bivens reports on the key issues that have dominated his trip, including the US's relationship with North Korea. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 12, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?