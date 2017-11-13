What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

The War in Syria: Erdogan and Putin to meet to discuss Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Russia on Monday for a one-day visit. He'll hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. They're expected to discuss the ongoing war in Syria. And as Abubakr al Shamahi reports, their two countries could find their positions in the conflict drawing closer.