Money Talks: SpaceX to launch 2 new satellites for Turkey
02:31
World
Money Talks: SpaceX to launch 2 new satellites for Turkey
He is one of the world's most innovative entrepreneurs and now Elon Musk is bringing his technology to Turkey. He met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks on his plans for electric cars and other ventures but he is also involved in a contract to provide satellites to Turkey. Francis Collings reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 13, 2017
