Roundtable: Is the world failing on climate change?
26:05
World
The world's annual climate summit is underway. Can countries meet their emissions targets? Do they go far enough to stop global warming? The goal is to cap global warming at 2 degrees or less. But a new report from the UN says current pledges to reduce emissions, barely cover what's needed. So do the world's biggest polluting countries and industries need to take more responsibility?
November 13, 2017
