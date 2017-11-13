World Share

Briton Jailed in Iran: UK considers granting diplomatic protection

The UK is considering granting diplomatic protection to a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a visit to Iran in April 2016. She's been accused of trying to overthrow the regime, which she denies. Sarah Firth reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world