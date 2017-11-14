POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan's Gulf Tour: Erdogan visits Gulf as Qatar blockade continues
02:43
World
Erdogan's Gulf Tour: Erdogan visits Gulf as Qatar blockade continues
After travelling to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Kuwait and Qatar. Among the many issues currently affecting the Middle East, there is a the blockade of Qatar by a group of Suadi-led nations. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports on what role Turkey and Erdogan may be able to play in the Middle East. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
