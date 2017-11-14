World Share

Senate Race Scandal: Fifth woman accuses Moore of sexual assault

A fifth woman has accused the American politician Roy Moore of sexual assault. Beverly Young Nelson says she was 16 when Moore, then an Assistant District Attorney in Alabama, tried to force himself onto her. Republicans are calling for him to withdraw from elections for the US Senate, but as Kate Fisher reports, the 70-year-old is maintaining his innocence.