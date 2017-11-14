POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Exhibiting Nazi-looted art
02:31
World
Exhibiting Nazi-looted art
Art smuggling and looting isn't anything new, it's been going on for centuries. Some of the biggest thefts happened during the Nazi invasions. Switzerland and Germany are showing some of the latest findings in two exhibitions. Take a look! Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?