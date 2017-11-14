World Share

Mudbound: An international film festival favourite

Films looking at social issues aren't often big draws at the box office unless they have some serious star power behind them. But 'Mudbound' seems to be an exception. American director Dee Rees's new movie stars Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and award-winning singer and actor Mary J. Blige. The movie is set in the racially charged American south during the 1940s. And Blige believes the film will change the way people perceive racial prejudice.