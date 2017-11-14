World Share

Brazil’s gold wars

Brazil's government is facing a violent backlash after trying to crack down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon. A task force burned about 30 boats near a protected forest reserve. Two days later, protesters torched environmental offices. But the question of who's in the wrong here isn't so cut and dry.