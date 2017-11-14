World Share

Money Talks: Carbon sucking technology to reduce climate change

Climate change is one of the biggest threats to the global economy, the latest findings by scientists make for some worrying reading. Global carbon emissions are on the rise again after holding steady for three years. Policy makers gathered in Germany for the latest round of climate change talks fear the goals set by the 2015 Paris agreement are slipping away from them. Interview with Alzbeta Klein, IFC Director and Global Head for Climate Business.