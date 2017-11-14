POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Middle East Earthquake: President Rouhani visits area affected by quake
01:26
World
Middle East Earthquake: President Rouhani visits area affected by quake
The President of Iran has been visiting earthquake victims in the country's north to assess the damage caused by the tremor in which over 500 people died. Another 8,000 were also injured when the quake hit the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday. Hassan Rouhani's visit comes amid increasing calls for the authorities to do more to help those made homeless by the quake and now sleeping in near freezing conditions. Kerry Alexandra reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
