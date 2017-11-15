POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Jeff Sessions Hearing: Sessions says he shot down Trump-Putin meeting
02:20
World
Jeff Sessions Hearing: Sessions says he shot down Trump-Putin meeting
And on Capitol Hill, the US Attorney General was grilled by lawmakers about his knowledge of contact between Russia and the Trump campaign. Jeff Sessions originally testified back in January that he was unaware of any contact or communications between the two parties. But on Tuesday, Sessions changed his tune. Ediz Tiyansan has more from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?