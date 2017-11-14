POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe Politics: Alex Magaisa joins the discussion
Zimbabwe Politics: Alex Magaisa joins the discussion
In Zimbabwe, military vehicles have been seen heading towards the capital Harare - a day after defence forces threatened military action. It's not known why the vehicles have been deployed. However, there's heightened unease after an armed forces commander openly threatened to intervene in politics if a purge in the ruling party didn't stop. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 14, 2017
