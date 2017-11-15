POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Uganda Smart Farming: Methods to mitigate climate change effects
02:25
World
Uganda Smart Farming: Methods to mitigate climate change effects
Ugandan farmers are using smart agriculture methods to mitigate the effects of climate change. This follows a dry spell which has led to crop failure and the death of livestock. Reporter Hillary Ayesiga has visited farmers in central Uganda to find out how they're coping with extreme weather changes. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?