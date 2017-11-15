World Share

Electric Pedal Power: Electric bikes showcased in Milan

Electric bikes have been creating a buzz at the Milan Motorcycle show. Industry experts predict demand for them is going to accelerate, especially as consumers become increasingly concerned about the environment. Christine Pirovolakis was there and sent this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world