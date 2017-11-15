POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Daesh’s demise?
21:03
World
Daesh’s demise?
Daesh's last stronghold is hanging by a thread. The Syrian town of Bukamal near the Iraqi border is all that remains of the terror group's urban territory. This past week, the Syrian regime said they'd liberated it, before the group managed to claw it back. But its collapse appears imminent, and with it, their form of statehood that once held vast expanses of territory across Iraq and Syria. So what comes next? Who fills the vacuum? And what's being done to ensure they don't return? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?