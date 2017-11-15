POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Empowering Bangladesh’s women?
19:08
World
Empowering Bangladesh’s women?
Bangladesh is leading the way for gender equality in South Asia. That's according to the World Economic Forum, which has ranked them highest in the region, for the third time running. But not everyone's convinced they belong at the top of the list. The country boasts an impressive number of female politicians, but gender-based violence is still a massive problem. Almost 90% of married women have experienced domestic abuse. So is Bangladesh really the gender utopia some make it out to be? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?