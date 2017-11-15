POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s Philippines pursuit, Brazil’s gold wars and NATO’s Afghan troop boost
52:05
World
The US president wants to woo the Philippines away from China. But protesters say he's ignoring human rights abuses. Meanwhile, gold miners set fire to government buildings in Brazil. We debate who's to blame. And, the US and NATO are sending 3,000 more soldiers to Afghanistan. But military commanders aren't happy about it.
November 15, 2017
