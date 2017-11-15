World Share

'Im/material: Painting in the Digital Age' exhibition in London

The way we consume artistic images these days is markedly different than it was centuries ago. Back then, there were no cameras, internet or smartphones. But these days, those technologies mean we're constantly being bombarded by images 24/7. How artists are interpreting this phenomena, is the subject of an exhibit at a commercial gallery in London. Showcase's Belle Lupton went along to have a look.