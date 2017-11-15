POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Diverging paths of growth raising concern
China has sounded the alarm over the global economy at a summit of Asian leaders in Manila. Chinese premiere Li Keqiang warned about increasing protectionism and inequality and the latest figures appear to bear him out. Chinese data point to its economy slowing but Europe appears to be roaring back to life. Staci Bivens takes a look now at how the diverging global economy could make things rather tricky for policymakers. For more on this Market Analyst David Madden of CMC Markets joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
