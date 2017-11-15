POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Most hi tech electric bikes showcased in Milan
02:15
World
Now they may not make much noise, but electric bikes have been creating quite a buzz at the Milan Motorcycle show. And even though only a tenth of the two-wheelers on display were electric, industry experts predict demand for them is going to accelerate, especially as consumers become increasingly concerned for the environment. Christine Pirovolakis was there, and sent this report. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 15, 2017
