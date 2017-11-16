World Share

The War in Syria: Doctors under siege are forced to improvise

The US and Russia are in disagreement about whether there should be a continuing role for international investigators looking into chemical attacks in Syria. Some of the worst images to emerge from the six year war have been of gas attacks, and the suffering of people in besieged areas. The residents of rebel-held eastern Ghouta remain trapped by regime attacks targeting their homes and hospitals. And as Mark Gay reports, doctors are struggling to treat patients because of a shortage of supplies.