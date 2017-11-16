POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe Coup: Military takes control but denies staging coup
02:25
World
Zimbabwe Coup: Military takes control but denies staging coup
The African Union says what's happening in Zimbabwe has all the signs of a military coup and has called for an immediate return to constitutional rule. Southern African leaders are meeting in Botswana to discuss the crisis. Zimbabwe's military has taken control of the country's capital on Wednesday and placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest. Alican Ayanlar has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 16, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?