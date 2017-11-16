POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Costume and stage design with Sirin Dagtekin Yenen
04:35
World
Costume and stage design with Sirin Dagtekin Yenen
For stage actors responsible for delivering great performances, costumes are key to helping them transform into character. Creating those costumes is a magical, yet a demanding process. So what does that process involve? Sirin Dagtekin Yenen has been the Turkish State Theatre's stage and costume designer for nearly two decades, and she shares her personal story with us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 16, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?