Zimbabwe Coup: President Mugabe meets military leaders
02:36
World
In Zimbabwe, state media have released pictures of Robert Mugabe meeting the General who led the army takeover on Wednesday. There are unconfirmed reports that Mugabe is resisting attempts to force him to leave the country that he's governed for nearly forty years. Mark Gay has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
