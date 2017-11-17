World Share

The Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in Moscow

An exhibition of photographs from the 2017 Istanbul Photo Awards is making its way across the globe. The award-winning images were shown at the UN headquarters last month. But they're now on display at a prestigious gallery in Russia's capital.