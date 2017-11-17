World Share

Rise of the Polish right

Independence day in Poland. It's meant to be a celebration of the country's return to sovereignty at the end of World War One. But a rally at this year's commemoration ended in violence. Nationalists clashed with police, attacked the Russian embassy, and burned down a pro-LGBT display. But the scenes that really stunned the world were the images of red flares burning while a crowd chanted for God, honor, and fatherland. They're slogans common during neo-Nazi marches. It's left us wondering -- how can a country that suffered under the Third Reich, find itself in this kind of political climate? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world