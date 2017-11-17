POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe’s military takeover, Turkey’s ties with Russia and Rise of the Polish right
52:05
World
Zimbabwe’s military takeover, Turkey’s ties with Russia and Rise of the Polish right
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe been ousted from power. Soldiers surrounded government buildings. But the military denies it was a coup. Meanwhile, Turkey buys an advanced missile system from Russia. Is Ankara moving towards Moscow and away from NATO? And are neo-Nazis gaining support in Poland? We explore what happened this past weekend in Warsaw. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
