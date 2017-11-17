Looking into a century of suffrage

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In 1917, New York became the first American state to grant women full enfranchisement, after a 140-year ban on their right to vote. A century later, NYC remains a stronghold for influential women in politics, entertainment, business and beyond. In honour of those achievements, the New York Historical Society is rolling out a new film and exhibition, that highlights the bohemian, artistic community of women who lived in Greenwich Village at the turn of the century. Jade Barker reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
