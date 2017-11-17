World Share

US climate isolation

Leaders from around the world were in the German city of Bonn for the annual UN climate conference. Something they're all debated is how to best implement the 2015 Paris Climate accord. But one nation that stood out - or stood alone - is the United States. The world's second largest polluter said it was pulling out of the agreement in June, sparking criticism that the Trump administration is failing in its responsibility to the international community. So, should they be doing more to save the planet? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world