Extraditing Catalonia’s leaders?
20:04
World
He led the charge for independence. He failed. And now the Spanish government wants him locked up. Catalonia's sacked leader, and four former ministers have appeared before a Belgian court to hear Spain's case for extradition. If sent back, the group could face charges including sedition and rebellion. But would Madrid give them a fair trial? Carles Puigdemont doesn't think so. He says Spain is conducting a brutal judicial offensive against him and members of his ousted government. So should he be forced to return? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
