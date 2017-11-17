POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
End of Cambodia’s opposition?
End of Cambodia’s opposition?
Cambodia’s Supreme Court has dissolved the opposition - Cambodia's National Rescue Party. After its leader Kem Sokha was jailed and charged with treason, Prime Minister Hun Sen called on the Court to disband the party. Now the Prime Minister's biggest political threat has been eliminated. But Hun Sen says next year's elections will go ahead as planned. Rights groups say it won't be a fair vote, and Ken Sokha's number two has called it the death of democracy. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 17, 2017
