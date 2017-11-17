World Share

Egypt Prosthetics: Disabled people make walking aids for others

Egypt has one of the highest number of disabled people in the world. They face more barriers than most, with the government blamed for not doing enough to make their lives easier. As Yasin Eken reports, a team of technicians is hoping to change that. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world