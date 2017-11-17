What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Strait Talk: Idlib has a new opposition led government. Will it address the needs of its residents?

Strait Talk's host Ali Mustafa meets the local councilmen and tribal elders who have formed a new opposition led government in Idlib. Watch more of the Strait Talk here trt.world/straittalk Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world