What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Strait Talk: Interview with Ahmad Alloush and Mahmud Bedeiwi at the Idlib University

Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Ahmad Alloush Deputy Rector, Adminstrative affairs at Idlib University and Dr Mahmud Bedeiwi Editor Research Review Magazine at Idlib University. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world