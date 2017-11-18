What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Zimbabwe Power Play: Pressure mounting on Mugabe to step down

Pressure is mounting on Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe to step down, and it comes days after a military takeover. All 10 provincial branches of Zimbabwe ruling party are now calling for him to be removed. Thousands are expected to take to the streets on Saturday in support of the military, and to demand that Mugabe give up power. Philip Owira reports