Greece Floods: Hundred homeless in two towns west of Athens
01:23
World
Greece Floods: Hundred homeless in two towns west of Athens
Staying with Greece, nearly sixteen people have died because of widespread flooding in the country, with another six still missing. As Alexi Noelle reports, people are struggling to cope as the rain continues to fall. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 18, 2017
