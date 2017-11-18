World Share

The War in Syria: New hospitals are built in war-torn Idlib

Throughout the six years of the Syrian conflict, hospitals have been targeted in air strikes. Recently, most of these hospitals have been in southern Idlib. But new ones are being established in other parts of the province, and Ahmed Al Burai has visited one of them. This is his exclusive report.