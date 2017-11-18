World Share

Climate Change: Rising sea levels threaten Panama's islands

We've been covering the impact climate change is set to have in communities around the globe. Our reporter Anelise Borges has been to Panama to investigate how rising sea levels could affect one of Latin America's best-known indigenous groups.