US-Mexico Border: Families reunite at 'Door of Hope' every year
02:01
World
US-Mexico Border: Families reunite at 'Door of Hope' every year
U.S. Border Patrol agents opened the so-called "Door of Hope." It is a maintenance door in the fence along the U.S.-Mexico border. Alasdair Baverstock was there to witness the emotional reunions of families separated by citizenship. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
