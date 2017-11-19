World Share

Zimbabwe Power Play: Thousands celebrate military takeover

Celebration in the streets of Zimbabwe, as thousands of people welcome the military takeover, and call for President Robert Mugabe to step down. Army chiefs are set to meet Mugabe on Sunday. All of it, part of a bid to end the crisis there. Mark Gay reports.