Zimbabwe Power Play: Thousands celebrate military takeover
02:24
World
Zimbabwe Power Play: Thousands celebrate military takeover
Celebration in the streets of Zimbabwe, as thousands of people welcome the military takeover, and call for President Robert Mugabe to step down. Army chiefs are set to meet Mugabe on Sunday. All of it, part of a bid to end the crisis there. Mark Gay reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
