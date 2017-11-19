POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Crafting Mosaics: Deaf women in Hebron empowered through the arts
Crafting Mosaics: Deaf women in Hebron empowered through the arts
Many disabled women in the occupied West Bank used to feel marginalized. But as Ahmed al Burai reports, learning how to make mosaics has had a powerful and positive impact on their lives. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 19, 2017
